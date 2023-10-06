Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (OLMA) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, OLMA stock has gone down by -2.00%, with a monthly gain of 7.89% and a quarterly surge of 45.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.18% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for OLMA’s stock, with a 91.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for OLMA is at 2.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for OLMA is $21.57, which is $8.85 above the current market price. The public float for OLMA is 36.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.81% of that float. The average trading volume for OLMA on October 06, 2023 was 283.54K shares.

OLMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) has surged by 11.09 when compared to previous closing price of 11.45, but the company has seen a -2.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that While the health innovation space presents wild risks, you could potentially swing the odds in your favor with strong buy biotech stocks. Specifically, these ideas represent publicly traded biotechnology firms that enjoy the highest possible consensus rating among Wall Street analysts.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +445.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.29. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 419.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $12.41 back on Sep 29. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 973,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $310,250 using the latest closing price.

Myles David C., the CH. DISCOV. & NON-CLIN DEV OFF of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $12.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Myles David C. is holding 572,011 shares at $253,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -45.43 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.