Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 403.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Old Dominion has a 3 & 5-year dividend growth rate of 38.33% and 35.64% respectively. The company has grown its revenues & net income at a CAGR of 12.8% over the past two decades. They also have a very low Net debt to EBITDA making them well-prepared to navigate a higher for longer interest rate environment.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is above average at 35.30x. The 36-month beta value for ODFL is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for ODFL is $425.84, which is $13.71 above than the current price. The public float for ODFL is 93.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume of ODFL on October 06, 2023 was 748.64K shares.

ODFL’s Market Performance

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has seen a -0.72% decrease in the past week, with a -6.14% drop in the past month, and a 8.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for ODFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.43% for ODFL’s stock, with a 15.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $375 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODFL Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $407.30. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 43.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Stith Thomas A. III, who sale 225 shares at the price of $411.66 back on Aug 11. After this action, Stith Thomas A. III now owns 1,342 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $92,624 using the latest closing price.

Hartsell Steven W., the SVP – Sales of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 403 shares at $405.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Hartsell Steven W. is holding 491 shares at $163,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stands at +22.00. The total capital return value is set at 48.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.85. Equity return is now at value 34.62, with 26.17 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.