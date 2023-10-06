Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is above average at 61.03x. The 36-month beta value for OIS is also noteworthy at 2.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OIS is $9.90, which is $2.33 above than the current price. The public float for OIS is 61.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of OIS on October 06, 2023 was 619.74K shares.

OIS) stock’s latest price update

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.71 in relation to its previous close of 7.60. However, the company has experienced a -13.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Oil States International (OIS) is known for its vast experience in designing and manufacturing advanced connection systems for deepwater offshore applications.

OIS’s Market Performance

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has seen a -13.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.18% decline in the past month and a -7.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for OIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.04% for OIS’s stock, with a -5.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OIS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for OIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OIS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OIS Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS fell by -13.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.57 for the present operating margin

+12.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International Inc. stands at -1.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.11. Equity return is now at value 1.12, with 0.73 for asset returns.

Based on Oil States International Inc. (OIS), the company’s capital structure generated 26.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.67. Total debt to assets is 16.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Oil States International Inc. (OIS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.