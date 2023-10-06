Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) by analysts is $1200.00, The public float for OPTT is 56.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.62% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of OPTT was 240.50K shares.

OPTT) stock’s latest price update

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.68relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-13 that Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NYSE-A:OPTT) has announced fiscal first quarter 2023 revenue of $1.3 million, up from $0.7 million a year earlier, driven by sales of WAM-V autonomous vehicles, revenue from its previously announced contract with the Department of Energy (DOE) and strategic consulting services. The provider of ocean energy and intelligent data services also said its sales pipeline has increased 215% year over year to about $85 million as of July 31, 2023, which company attributed to a significant increase in defense and security activity as well as an expansion of commercial opportunities, due to growing interest from offshore wind companies for autonomous monitoring, surveillance and survey-related services during various stages of the project development cycle.

OPTT’s Market Performance

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) has seen a -2.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.81% decline in the past month and a -37.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for OPTT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for OPTT’s stock, with a -30.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPTT Trading at -16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3946. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies saw -15.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPTT starting from Slaiby Peter E., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Sep 28. After this action, Slaiby Peter E. now owns 96,577 shares of Ocean Power Technologies, valued at $9,750 using the latest closing price.

Powers Robert Patrick, the Senior VP and CFO of Ocean Power Technologies, purchase 12,345 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Powers Robert Patrick is holding 28,888 shares at $4,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1028.70 for the present operating margin

+8.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocean Power Technologies stands at -963.62. The total capital return value is set at -48.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.93. Equity return is now at value -54.01, with -48.41 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.02. Total debt to assets is 3.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.