Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Stock Faces 5.26% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has gone down by -10.07% for the week, with a -21.88% drop in the past month and a -26.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.96% for NUVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.49% for NUVB’s stock, with a -30.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) is $4.08, which is $2.83 above the current market price. The public float for NUVB is 137.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NUVB on October 06, 2023 was 597.83K shares.

NUVB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) has surged by 0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 1.24, but the company has seen a -10.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-18 that Generally, I dislike writing about the worst stocks to buy now (or similar themes) because it invariably offends members of the internet defense league. It’s not the greatest experience to receive a flood of messages from people defending the honor of corporations who could care less about them.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUVB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUVB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUVB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NUVB Trading at -22.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -20.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUVB fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3650. In addition, Nuvation Bio Inc saw -34.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUVB starting from NODELMAN OLEG, who purchase 53,000 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Feb 21. After this action, NODELMAN OLEG now owns 12,674,775 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc, valued at $72,138 using the latest closing price.

NODELMAN OLEG, the Director of Nuvation Bio Inc, purchase 117,100 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that NODELMAN OLEG is holding 12,621,775 shares at $159,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUVB

The total capital return value is set at -17.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.82. Equity return is now at value -13.72, with -13.28 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 50.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.