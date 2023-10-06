Nuburu Inc (BURU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BURU is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BURU is 15.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On October 06, 2023, BURU’s average trading volume was 2.08M shares.

BURU) stock’s latest price update

Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU)’s stock price has decreased by -5.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a -2.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-05 that CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following industry and investor events in September: FABTECH Expo Chicago Date: September 11, 2023 Location: Chicago, IL Event Details: FABTECH Expo Chicago is a convenient ‘one-stop shop’ venue featuring world-class suppliers to discover new.

BURU’s Market Performance

BURU’s stock has fallen by -2.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.99% and a quarterly drop of -40.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Nuburu Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.99% for BURU’s stock, with a -88.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BURU Trading at -28.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -19.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3585. In addition, Nuburu Inc saw -96.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURU starting from Seldin David, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 11. After this action, Seldin David now owns 6,378 shares of Nuburu Inc, valued at $1,664 using the latest closing price.

Seldin David, the 10% Owner of Nuburu Inc, sale 586,129 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Seldin David is holding 6,380 shares at $434,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67. Equity return is now at value -6.79, with -6.16 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nuburu Inc (BURU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.