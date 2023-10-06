Northwest Bancshares Inc’s (NWBI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) has gone up by 2.26% for the week, with a -2.53% drop in the past month and a -2.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.16% for NWBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.75% for NWBI stock, with a simple moving average of -13.27% for the last 200 days.

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: NWBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NWBI is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NWBI is $11.00, which is $2.58 above the current market price. The public float for NWBI is 120.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.28% of that float. The average trading volume for NWBI on October 06, 2023 was 556.02K shares.

NWBI) stock’s latest price update

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: NWBI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.26 in relation to its previous close of 10.29. However, the company has experienced a 2.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Investors need to pay close attention to Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWBI stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NWBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWBI in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $15 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NWBI Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc saw -25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Maddigan Jeffrey J, who purchase 9,600 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Sep 13. After this action, Maddigan Jeffrey J now owns 35,126 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc, valued at $100,512 using the latest closing price.

Torchio Louis J, the President & CEO of Northwest Bancshares Inc, purchase 1,352 shares at $11.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Torchio Louis J is holding 57,298 shares at $14,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc stands at +23.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 9.19, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Based on Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.