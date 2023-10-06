New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) is above average at 56.13x. The 36-month beta value for EDU is also noteworthy at 0.58.

The public float for EDU is 168.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on October 06, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.73 in relation to its previous close of 58.57. However, the company has experienced a 0.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that It’s no secret that China’s economy has struggled in recent years. However, Stock Strategist Andrew Rocco sees opportunity amidst the chaos.

EDU’s Market Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has seen a 0.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.38% gain in the past month and a 40.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for EDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.66% for EDU’s stock, with a 33.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDU Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.15. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw 69.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value 4.85, with 2.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.