New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NJR stock has gone up by 0.74%, with a monthly decline of -0.82% and a quarterly plunge of -9.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for New Jersey Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.00% for NJR stock, with a simple moving average of -14.97% for the last 200 days.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NJR is 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for NJR is $51.00, which is $5.82 above the current price. The public float for NJR is 97.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NJR on October 06, 2023 was 651.79K shares.

NJR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) has increased by 1.48 when compared to last closing price of 40.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Fifteen long-term dividend growth companies, AbbVie among them, will announce their annual increases in October. Most of the increases will be in the single digit range, with 10%+ increases expected from A. O. Smith, Lincoln Electric and Waste Connections. Microsoft announced a 10% dividend increase in September, and we’re still waiting for announcements from McDonald’s and Lockheed Martin.

Analysts’ Opinion of NJR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NJR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NJR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NJR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NJR Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NJR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NJR rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.82. In addition, New Jersey Resources Corporation saw -17.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NJR starting from Westhoven Stephen D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $50.04 back on May 12. After this action, Westhoven Stephen D now owns 180,372 shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation, valued at $250,223 using the latest closing price.

Migliaccio Patrick J., the Senior VP and COO, NJNG of New Jersey Resources Corporation, sale 2,040 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Migliaccio Patrick J. is holding 38,129 shares at $104,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NJR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.62 for the present operating margin

+13.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Jersey Resources Corporation stands at +9.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 4.52 for asset returns.

Based on New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR), the company’s capital structure generated 172.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.25. Total debt to assets is 49.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.