Navigating the Volatility of Guidewire Software Inc’s (GWRE) Stock

In the past week, GWRE stock has gone down by -1.92%, with a monthly gain of 3.75% and a quarterly surge of 16.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Guidewire Software Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.31% for GWRE’s stock, with a 15.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GWRE is 80.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWRE on October 06, 2023 was 635.11K shares.

GWRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) has decreased by -0.36 when compared to last closing price of 89.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Guidewire’s (GWRE) performance benefits from higher revenue growth across the subscription and support business segment.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $85 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GWRE Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.27. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc saw 42.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Hung Priscilla, who sale 9,243 shares at the price of $92.13 back on Sep 20. After this action, Hung Priscilla now owns 48,273 shares of Guidewire Software Inc, valued at $851,589 using the latest closing price.

King James Winston, the Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns of Guidewire Software Inc, sale 4,577 shares at $92.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that King James Winston is holding 47,864 shares at $421,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Equity return is now at value -8.44, with -5.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.