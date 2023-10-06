N-able Inc (NABL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of N-able Inc (NABL) has seen a 2.50% increase in the past week, with a -2.74% drop in the past month, and a -6.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for NABL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for NABL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.11% for the last 200 days.

N-able Inc (NYSE: NABL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 156.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NABL is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NABL is $15.63, which is -$0.37 below the current market price. The public float for NABL is 60.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for NABL on October 06, 2023 was 471.53K shares.

NABL) stock’s latest price update

N-able Inc (NYSE: NABL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.61 in relation to previous closing price of 13.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that N-able (NABL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of NABL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NABL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NABL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NABL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11 based on the research report published on January 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NABL Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NABL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NABL rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, N-able Inc saw 27.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NABL starting from Anastos Peter C, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.13 back on Aug 22. After this action, Anastos Peter C now owns 288,562 shares of N-able Inc, valued at $144,430 using the latest closing price.

Pagliuca John, the President and CEO of N-able Inc, sale 38,894 shares at $13.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Pagliuca John is holding 1,307,144 shares at $514,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NABL

Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, N-able Inc (NABL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.