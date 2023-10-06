Moelis & Co’s (MC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MC stock has gone down by -4.03%, with a monthly decline of -5.58% and a quarterly plunge of -5.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Moelis & Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.40% for MC’s stock, with a 0.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for MC is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MC is $39.20, which is -$4.11 below the current market price. The public float for MC is 66.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.63% of that float. The average trading volume for MC on October 06, 2023 was 679.61K shares.

MC stock's latest price update

The stock price of Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) has plunged by -2.94 when compared to previous closing price of 44.62, but the company has seen a -4.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that Inherently an uncomfortable topic, the concept of stocks to sell arouses significant emotions. Much like sports fans hearing criticisms about their favorite team, a sense of honor is perceived to be violated.

Analysts’ Opinion of MC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MC Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MC fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.59. In addition, Moelis & Co saw 12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MC starting from Shropshire Kenneth, who sale 1,417 shares at the price of $48.09 back on Aug 10. After this action, Shropshire Kenneth now owns 7,157 shares of Moelis & Co, valued at $68,144 using the latest closing price.

CRAIN ELIZABETH, the Chief Operating Officer of Moelis & Co, sale 5,588 shares at $48.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that CRAIN ELIZABETH is holding 0 shares at $268,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.46 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Moelis & Co stands at +15.26. The total capital return value is set at 34.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.51. Equity return is now at value 9.05, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Moelis & Co (MC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.25. Total debt to assets is 15.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moelis & Co (MC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.