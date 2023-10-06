Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) is 13.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOD is 2.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) is $51.25, which is -$10.48 below the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On October 06, 2023, MOD’s average trading volume was 653.15K shares.

MOD) stock’s latest price update

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.45 in relation to its previous close of 45.51. However, the company has experienced a 1.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Investors with an interest in Automotive – Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Modine (MOD) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

MOD’s Market Performance

Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) has experienced a 1.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.25% rise in the past month, and a 43.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for MOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.23% for MOD’s stock, with a 58.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $40 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOD Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.19. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Co. saw 137.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from WILLIAMS MARSHA C, who sale 17,286 shares at the price of $44.63 back on Aug 15. After this action, WILLIAMS MARSHA C now owns 172,074 shares of Modine Manufacturing Co., valued at $771,421 using the latest closing price.

Lucareli Michael B, the EVP, CFO of Modine Manufacturing Co., sale 37,746 shares at $45.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Lucareli Michael B is holding 293,012 shares at $1,734,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Co. stands at +6.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.90. Equity return is now at value 34.04, with 12.11 for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 69.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.09. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.