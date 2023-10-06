Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for MESA is 32.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of MESA was 306.16K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

MESA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) has plunged by -5.22 when compared to previous closing price of 0.89, but the company has seen a -6.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-19 that The airline industry has been flying high since 2022, thanks to the post-pandemic “revenge travel” trend, but after a rare period of strong operating and stock price performance, now may be the right time to consider what are the airline stocks to sell. Since July, shares in legacy and budget carrier alike have plunged, as soaring labor and fuel costs point to greater uncertainty over future results.

MESA’s Market Performance

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has experienced a -6.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.88% drop in the past month, and a -67.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.85% for MESA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.98% for MESA stock, with a simple moving average of -60.29% for the last 200 days.

MESA Trading at -43.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -34.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA fell by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0405. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw -45.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesa Air Group Inc. stands at -34.40. The total capital return value is set at -1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.34. Equity return is now at value -63.73, with -18.18 for asset returns.

Based on Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), the company’s capital structure generated 205.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 49.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.