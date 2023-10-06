Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTRX is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) is $14.50, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for MTRX is 25.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On October 06, 2023, MTRX’s average trading volume was 154.19K shares.

MTRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ: MTRX) has increased by 7.19 when compared to last closing price of 10.99. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Matrix Service (MTRX) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

MTRX’s Market Performance

Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.79% rise in the past month, and a 96.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.48% for MTRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.35% for MTRX stock, with a simple moving average of 75.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTRX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTRX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $20 based on the research report published on February 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MTRX Trading at 43.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +47.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTRX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.14. In addition, Matrix Service Co. saw 89.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTRX starting from HEWITT JOHN R, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Sep 29. After this action, HEWITT JOHN R now owns 487,891 shares of Matrix Service Co., valued at $90,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.71 for the present operating margin

+3.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matrix Service Co. stands at -6.59. Equity return is now at value -25.59, with -12.45 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.