Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for MLM is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MLM is $502.22, which is $74.21 above the current market price. The public float for MLM is 61.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for MLM on October 06, 2023 was 407.08K shares.

The stock price of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) has jumped by 2.78 compared to previous close of 420.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Martin Marietta Materials has shown strong financial performance, with revenue, profits, and cash flows all increasing. MLM’s increase in sales was driven by favorable pricing, despite a decrease in the amount of tons shipped. Management expects continued growth and plans to acquire production in new markets, while also returning capital to shareholders.

MLM’s Market Performance

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has seen a 5.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.32% decline in the past month and a -2.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for MLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.89% for MLM’s stock, with a 9.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for MLM by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for MLM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $376 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MLM Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLM rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $419.47. In addition, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. saw 27.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLM starting from LaTorre Craig M, who sale 1,934 shares at the price of $431.68 back on Aug 21. After this action, LaTorre Craig M now owns 9,731 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., valued at $834,869 using the latest closing price.

LaTorre Craig M, the Sr. VP, CHRO of Martin Marietta Materials Inc., sale 500 shares at $447.09 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that LaTorre Craig M is holding 11,665 shares at $223,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.73 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. stands at +13.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.12. Equity return is now at value 13.54, with 6.45 for asset returns.

Based on Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM), the company’s capital structure generated 78.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.97. Total debt to assets is 36.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.