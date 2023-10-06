Marinemax Inc. (HZO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Marinemax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) has plunged by -5.94 when compared to previous closing price of 33.18, but the company has seen a -3.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that MarineMax’s (HZO) subsidiary, Fraser Yachts, inks a deal to acquire a controlling interest in Atalanta Golden Yachts. The acquisition will boost MarineMax’s presence globally.

Marinemax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marinemax Inc. (HZO) is $43.71, which is $13.79 above the current market price. The public float for HZO is 19.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HZO on October 06, 2023 was 277.93K shares.

HZO’s Market Performance

HZO’s stock has seen a -3.55% decrease for the week, with a -2.41% drop in the past month and a -8.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for Marinemax Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.96% for HZO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HZO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HZO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $43 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HZO Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZO fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.15. In addition, Marinemax Inc. saw -0.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZO starting from Moore Clint, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $33.07 back on Mar 01. After this action, Moore Clint now owns 20,500 shares of Marinemax Inc., valued at $165,350 using the latest closing price.

Cashman Charles A, the EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of Marinemax Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $34.92 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Cashman Charles A is holding 35,499 shares at $349,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.53 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marinemax Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 28.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.90. Equity return is now at value 16.17, with 7.18 for asset returns.

Based on Marinemax Inc. (HZO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 20.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marinemax Inc. (HZO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.