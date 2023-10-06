Manitowoc Co. Inc. (MTW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTW is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Manitowoc Co. Inc. (MTW) is $19.06, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for MTW is 34.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On October 06, 2023, MTW’s average trading volume was 285.74K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

MTW) stock’s latest price update

Manitowoc Co. Inc. (NYSE: MTW)’s stock price has soared by 1.89 in relation to previous closing price of 14.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Manitowoc (MTW) is well-poised to gain from solid demand, ongoing focus on product innovation and efforts to grow its higher-margin aftermarket business.

MTW’s Market Performance

MTW’s stock has fallen by -3.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly drop of -18.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Manitowoc Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for MTW’s stock, with a -7.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MTW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTW Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTW fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.71. In addition, Manitowoc Co. Inc. saw 58.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTW starting from BELEC ANNE E, who purchase 1,303 shares at the price of $18.70 back on Aug 01. After this action, BELEC ANNE E now owns 38,057 shares of Manitowoc Co. Inc., valued at $24,375 using the latest closing price.

BELEC ANNE E, the Director of Manitowoc Co. Inc., purchase 1,499 shares at $16.26 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that BELEC ANNE E is holding 36,754 shares at $24,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.24 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manitowoc Co. Inc. stands at -6.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.10. Equity return is now at value -17.05, with -6.08 for asset returns.

Based on Manitowoc Co. Inc. (MTW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.52. Total debt to assets is 26.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Manitowoc Co. Inc. (MTW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.