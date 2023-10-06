Make Informed Decisions with Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Stock Updates

In the past week, HOPE stock has gone up by 0.92%, with a monthly decline of -7.30% and a quarterly surge of 2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Hope Bancorp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.46% for HOPE’s stock, with a -14.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) is above average at 5.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.

The public float for HOPE is 113.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOPE on October 06, 2023 was 841.79K shares.

HOPE) stock’s latest price update

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE)’s stock price has increased by 1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 8.60. However, the company has seen a 0.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-07 that The U.S. banking industry faced one of its worst shocks of the past decade this March. The sudden surge in interest rates caused depositors to pull their money from some banks; meanwhile, the value of many fixed-income investments declined given the change in interest rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOPE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HOPE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HOPE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on May 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HOPE Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOPE rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Hope Bancorp Inc saw -31.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOPE starting from Stenger Thomas, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $9.34 back on Sep 08. After this action, Stenger Thomas now owns 32,200 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc, valued at $28,020 using the latest closing price.

Stenger Thomas, the SEVP, Chief Risk Officer of Hope Bancorp Inc, sale 3,418 shares at $9.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Stenger Thomas is holding 35,200 shares at $31,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hope Bancorp Inc stands at +28.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01. Equity return is now at value 8.98, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE), the company’s capital structure generated 61.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.19. Total debt to assets is 6.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.