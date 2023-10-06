Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) by analysts is $7.00, which is $5.51 above the current market price. The public float for LYEL is 121.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.21% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of LYEL was 711.76K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

LYEL) stock’s latest price update

Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ: LYEL)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.19 in comparison to its previous close of 1.39, however, the company has experienced a -5.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a clinical‑stage T-cell reprogramming company advancing a diverse pipeline of cell therapies for patients with solid tumors, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming healthcare conferences:

LYEL’s Market Performance

LYEL’s stock has fallen by -5.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.37% and a quarterly drop of -49.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.03% for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.65% for LYEL’s stock, with a -42.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYEL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LYEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYEL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYEL Trading at -28.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.21%, as shares sank -23.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYEL fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5900. In addition, Lyell Immunopharma Inc saw -57.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYEL starting from Klausner Richard, who sale 58,020 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Aug 15. After this action, Klausner Richard now owns 930,880 shares of Lyell Immunopharma Inc, valued at $132,286 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.51 for the present operating margin

+80.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyell Immunopharma Inc stands at -216.24. The total capital return value is set at -20.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.35. Equity return is now at value -26.11, with -22.56 for asset returns.

Based on Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 7.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.