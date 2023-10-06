Loews Corp. (L) Stock Showcases -1.35% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Loews Corp. (L) has seen a -1.67% decrease in the past week, with a 1.78% gain in the past month, and a 3.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for L. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.35% for L’s stock, with a 5.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) is 11.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for L is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Loews Corp. (L) is $52.00, which is -$7.82 below the current market price. The public float for L is 184.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On October 06, 2023, L’s average trading volume was 712.42K shares.

L) stock’s latest price update

Loews Corp. (NYSE: L)’s stock price has soared by 0.42 in relation to previous closing price of 62.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-07-31 that Loews Corp. L reported Monday second-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as majority-owned insurer CNA Financial Corp. CNA posted higher earnings. Loews, the diversified company in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries, said net income rose to $360 million, or $1.58 a share, from $167 million, or 68 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

L Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.72. In addition, Loews Corp. saw 7.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from FRIBOURG PAUL J, who sale 561 shares at the price of $62.56 back on Sep 01. After this action, FRIBOURG PAUL J now owns 0 shares of Loews Corp., valued at $35,096 using the latest closing price.

DIKER CHARLES M, the Director of Loews Corp., sale 561 shares at $62.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that DIKER CHARLES M is holding 18,200 shares at $35,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corp. stands at +7.21. The total capital return value is set at 1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 1.59 for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corp. (L), the company’s capital structure generated 120.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.64. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Loews Corp. (L) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.