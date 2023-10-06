LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.44 in relation to its previous close of 6.06. However, the company has experienced a 9.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-10 that LifeMD reached positive operating cash flow for the first time during its fiscal 2023 second quarter. This boosted the telehealth company’s cash and equivalents position and formed an inflection point for its investment pitch. WorkSimpli is experiencing material year-over-year growth and could exit LifeMD’s fiscal 2024 with a $100 million revenue run rate.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LFMD is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LifeMD Inc (LFMD) is $7.50, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for LFMD is 27.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.82% of that float. On October 06, 2023, LFMD’s average trading volume was 512.42K shares.

LFMD’s Market Performance

LFMD stock saw an increase of 9.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 46.92% and a quarterly increase of 41.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.45% for LifeMD Inc (LFMD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.82% for LFMD stock, with a simple moving average of 130.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFMD stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LFMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LFMD in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LFMD Trading at 44.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +36.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, LifeMD Inc saw 232.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Velge Bertrand, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Aug 31. After this action, Velge Bertrand now owns 349,482 shares of LifeMD Inc, valued at $235,800 using the latest closing price.

Velge Bertrand, the Director of LifeMD Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $3.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Velge Bertrand is holding 289,482 shares at $150,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.34 for the present operating margin

+80.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -324.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -418.27. Equity return is now at value -719.95, with -81.61 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.41 and the total asset turnover is 3.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LifeMD Inc (LFMD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.