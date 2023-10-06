Lesaka Technologies Inc (LSAK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lesaka Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LSAK)’s stock price has plunge by 6.84relation to previous closing price of 3.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-06-06 that JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lesaka (NasdaqGS: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today announced that its leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2023: Avior Corporate Summit, June 13, Johannesburg: Chris Meyer, our Group CEO, and Naeem Kola, our Group CFO, will conduct one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Sidoti Small-Cap Conference, June 14 & 15, virtual: Chris Meyer will present at 9:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023, and will also conduct on.

, and the 36-month beta value for LSAK is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LSAK is $8.00, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for LSAK is 41.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume for LSAK on October 06, 2023 was 23.87K shares.

LSAK’s Market Performance

The stock of Lesaka Technologies Inc (LSAK) has seen a 8.77% increase in the past week, with a 12.24% rise in the past month, and a 17.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for LSAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.42% for LSAK stock, with a simple moving average of 5.37% for the last 200 days.

LSAK Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSAK rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Lesaka Technologies Inc saw -7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSAK starting from Value Capital Partners (Pty) L, who purchase 7,303 shares at the price of $3.57 back on Jun 29. After this action, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L now owns 15,642,598 shares of Lesaka Technologies Inc, valued at $26,072 using the latest closing price.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L, the Director of Lesaka Technologies Inc, purchase 1,200 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Value Capital Partners (Pty) L is holding 15,635,295 shares at $4,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.57 for the present operating margin

+16.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lesaka Technologies Inc stands at -6.33. Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -5.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lesaka Technologies Inc (LSAK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.