LCI Industries (LCII) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) has decreased by -5.47 when compared to last closing price of 115.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for LCII is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LCII is $125.13, which is $16.52 above the current market price. The public float for LCII is 24.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.96% of that float. The average trading volume for LCII on October 06, 2023 was 182.30K shares.

LCII’s Market Performance

LCII’s stock has seen a -7.09% decrease for the week, with a -7.08% drop in the past month and a -11.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for LCI Industries The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.65% for LCII’s stock, with a -5.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LCII Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCII fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.74. In addition, LCI Industries saw 18.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCII starting from PRUITT EILEEN S, who sale 282 shares at the price of $113.50 back on Mar 02. After this action, PRUITT EILEEN S now owns 0 shares of LCI Industries, valued at $32,007 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.62 for the present operating margin

+23.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LCI Industries stands at +7.59. The total capital return value is set at 20.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.29. Equity return is now at value 6.14, with 2.59 for asset returns.

Based on LCI Industries (LCII), the company’s capital structure generated 99.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.93. Total debt to assets is 42.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LCI Industries (LCII) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.