Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.00 in relation to its previous close of 4.00. However, the company has experienced a -0.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-16 that NEW YORK , Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the “Group”), a global luxury fashion group, will release its unaudited results for the first half of 2023 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. On the same day, at 8:00 a.m.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LANV is 0.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LANV is $4.58, which is $0.92 above the current price. The public float for LANV is 12.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LANV on October 06, 2023 was 73.19K shares.

LANV’s Market Performance

The stock of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has seen a -0.25% decrease in the past week, with a -9.01% drop in the past month, and a -9.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for LANV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.76% for LANV stock, with a simple moving average of -24.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LANV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LANV stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LANV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LANV in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LANV Trading at -8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LANV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LANV fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited saw -55.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LANV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.13 for the present operating margin

+56.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited stands at -51.69. The total capital return value is set at -33.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.63. Equity return is now at value -71.31, with -41.79 for asset returns.

Based on Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV), the company’s capital structure generated 58.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.10. Total debt to assets is 23.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.