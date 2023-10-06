Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Stock Experiences -17.09% Monthly Change

In the past week, KC stock has gone down by -5.59%, with a monthly decline of -17.09% and a quarterly plunge of -18.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.54% for KC’s stock, with a -15.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for KC is also noteworthy at 2.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KC is $40.15, which is $0.96 above than the current price. The public float for KC is 235.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.39% of that float. The average trading volume of KC on October 06, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

KC) stock’s latest price update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.77 in comparison to its previous close of 4.69, however, the company has experienced a -5.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-08 that BEIJING, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and its unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KC Trading at -16.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR saw 19.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+3.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -32.50. The total capital return value is set at -17.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.92. Equity return is now at value -27.09, with -13.72 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.29. Total debt to assets is 12.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.58.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.