Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for KROS is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KROS is $90.25, which is $57.28 above than the current price. The public float for KROS is 21.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. The average trading volume of KROS on October 06, 2023 was 177.64K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

KROS) stock’s latest price update

Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS)’s stock price has plunge by 6.45relation to previous closing price of 30.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-07-27 that LEXINGTON, Mass., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS) is re-issuing this press release solely to correct inadvertent typographical errors.

KROS’s Market Performance

KROS’s stock has risen by 0.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.37% and a quarterly drop of -15.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.69% for Keros Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for KROS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KROS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KROS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KROS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $86 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KROS Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.58. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc saw -31.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KROS starting from Regnante Keith, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $45.42 back on Jun 09. After this action, Regnante Keith now owns 0 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc, valued at $908,367 using the latest closing price.

Regnante Keith, the Chief Financial Officer of Keros Therapeutics Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $47.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Regnante Keith is holding 0 shares at $955,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KROS

The total capital return value is set at -42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.23. Equity return is now at value -47.09, with -43.41 for asset returns.

Based on Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.56. Total debt to assets is 4.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.