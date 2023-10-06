JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JKS is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JKS is $336.44, which is $22.13 above the current price. The public float for JKS is 51.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JKS on October 06, 2023 was 856.92K shares.

JKS) stock’s latest price update

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS)’s stock price has soared by 2.06 in relation to previous closing price of 27.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that Solar stocks have been under pressure in 2023 as the global energy landscape has shifted. The resurgence of fossil fuels, especially natural gas, has made renewable energy sources less competitive and attractive.

JKS’s Market Performance

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has experienced a -8.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.74% drop in the past month, and a -36.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.52% for JKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.43% for JKS’s stock, with a -36.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at -15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.73. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR saw -31.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.97 for the present operating margin

+14.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 19.85, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS), the company’s capital structure generated 292.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.52. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.