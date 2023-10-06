Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for JACK is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JACK is $99.71, which is $36.38 above the current market price. The public float for JACK is 19.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.85% of that float. The average trading volume for JACK on October 06, 2023 was 327.73K shares.

JACK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) has jumped by 0.58 compared to previous close of 65.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Jack in the Box Inc. offers an attractive investment opportunity due to stabilizing food prices, the acquisition of Del Taco, and successful market debuts. Del Taco plans to increase refranchising and has seen record-breaking commitments in the third quarter. Jack in the Box’s new CRAVED brand image and expansion plans contribute to its potential for increased valuation.

JACK’s Market Performance

Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) has seen a -4.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.69% decline in the past month and a -30.89% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for JACK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.01% for JACK’s stock, with a -22.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JACK Trading at -18.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JACK fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.48. In addition, Jack In The Box Inc. saw -4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JACK starting from HARRIS DARIN S, who sale 696 shares at the price of $89.40 back on Jun 23. After this action, HARRIS DARIN S now owns 57,846 shares of Jack In The Box Inc., valued at $62,226 using the latest closing price.

DARDEN TONY J, the SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Jack In The Box Inc., sale 54 shares at $92.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that DARDEN TONY J is holding 5,800 shares at $4,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.78 for the present operating margin

+25.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack In The Box Inc. stands at +7.89. The total capital return value is set at 12.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.