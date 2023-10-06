International Seaways Inc (INSW) Stock Observes 13.00% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of International Seaways Inc (INSW) has seen a -4.32% decrease in the past week, with a 7.49% gain in the past month, and a 16.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for INSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.90% for INSW’s stock, with a 13.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) is above average at 3.25x. The 36-month beta value for INSW is also noteworthy at 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INSW is $62.50, which is $18.46 above than the current price. The public float for INSW is 33.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.75% of that float. The average trading volume of INSW on October 06, 2023 was 553.56K shares.

INSW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) has jumped by 5.30 compared to previous close of 40.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-02 that Oil tankers as a group sailed to a strong rally during the two years between November 2020 and November 2022. Stocks in the industry corrected throughout much of this year, but are close to breaking out of a shallow decline.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INSW Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW fell by -4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.63. In addition, International Seaways Inc saw 30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Pribor Jeffrey, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $44.96 back on Oct 02. After this action, Pribor Jeffrey now owns 79,927 shares of International Seaways Inc, valued at $44,960 using the latest closing price.

Zabrocky Lois K, the President & CEO of International Seaways Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $44.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Zabrocky Lois K is holding 141,244 shares at $44,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.01 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc stands at +44.82. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 46.18, with 26.23 for asset returns.

Based on International Seaways Inc (INSW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, International Seaways Inc (INSW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.