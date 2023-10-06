Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) Stock Sees a-0.77 Decrease

In the past week, IMO stock has gone down by -8.80%, with a monthly decline of -2.26% and a quarterly surge of 15.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Imperial Oil Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.09% for IMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.42% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) is 8.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMO is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) is $61.48, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for IMO is 186.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. On October 06, 2023, IMO’s average trading volume was 485.64K shares.

IMO) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Oil Ltd. (AMEX: IMO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 57.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-07 that Imperial Oil (IMO) plans C$1.7 billion in capital expenditure for 2023, maintaining consistent production performance at Kearl in the range of 265,000-275,000 barrels per day.

IMO Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO fell by -8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.14. In addition, Imperial Oil Ltd. saw 16.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Ltd. stands at +12.82. The total capital return value is set at 34.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.42. Equity return is now at value 24.27, with 12.76 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 19.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.43. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.