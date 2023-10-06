Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) has increased by 3.89 when compared to last closing price of 25.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that IDEAYA Biosciences specializes in precision oncology, has FDA clearance for a Phase 1/2 trial, and partnerships with Amgen and GSK. Financially stable with a 50-month cash runway, the company has multiple clinical and preclinical programs in its diversified pipeline. IDEAYA Biosciences has a strong financial position, diverse pipeline, and valuable partnerships, making it a recommended “Buy” in the biotech sector.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IDYA is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) is $36.58, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for IDYA is 49.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.49% of that float. On October 06, 2023, IDYA’s average trading volume was 470.72K shares.

IDYA’s Market Performance

IDYA’s stock has seen a -0.45% decrease for the week, with a -6.50% drop in the past month and a 16.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for Ideaya Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.53% for IDYA’s stock, with a 27.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDYA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for IDYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IDYA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $33 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IDYA Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.65. In addition, Ideaya Biosciences Inc saw 45.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDYA starting from Throne Jason, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, Throne Jason now owns 0 shares of Ideaya Biosciences Inc, valued at $30,005 using the latest closing price.

Throne Jason, the Chief Legal Officer of Ideaya Biosciences Inc, sale 1,737 shares at $30.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Throne Jason is holding 0 shares at $52,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.72 for the present operating margin

+95.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideaya Biosciences Inc stands at -115.17. The total capital return value is set at -18.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.88. Equity return is now at value -19.24, with -17.13 for asset returns.

Based on Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.99. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.