Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ: IZM)’s stock price has decreased by -10.69 compared to its previous closing price of 6.83. However, the company has seen a -13.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-24 that HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the “Company” or “ICZOOM”), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced today that the Company’s CEO, Mr. Lei Xia, will present at H.C.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iczoom Group Inc (NASDAQ: IZM) is above average at 26.34x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for IZM is 6.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of IZM on October 06, 2023 was 77.39K shares.

IZM’s Market Performance

IZM’s stock has seen a -13.84% decrease for the week, with a -37.44% drop in the past month and a 23.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.69% for Iczoom Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.84% for IZM stock, with a simple moving average of 11.60% for the last 200 days.

IZM Trading at -29.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -36.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM fell by -13.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Iczoom Group Inc saw 84.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+2.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iczoom Group Inc stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.95. Equity return is now at value 23.29, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Based on Iczoom Group Inc (IZM), the company’s capital structure generated 119.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.50. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Iczoom Group Inc (IZM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.