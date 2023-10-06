I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, IMAB stock has gone up by 9.45%, with a monthly decline of -21.69% and a quarterly plunge of -48.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.08% for I-Mab ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.30% for IMAB’s stock, with a -58.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for IMAB is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMAB is $19.80, which is $18.61 above than the current price. The public float for IMAB is 81.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume of IMAB on October 06, 2023 was 643.73K shares.

IMAB) stock’s latest price update

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.11 in relation to its previous close of 1.31. However, the company has experienced a 9.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-09-22 that China-based biotech company I-Mab said on Friday that AbbVie has terminated a 2020 deal to co-develop and market I-Mab’s lead cancer drug candidate lemzoparlimab.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $96 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMAB Trading at -28.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares sank -17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB rose by +9.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3438. In addition, I-Mab ADR saw -66.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAB

The total capital return value is set at -50.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68.

Based on I-Mab ADR (IMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 1.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.00 and the total asset turnover is -0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

In summary, I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.