Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE: HIPO)’s stock price has plunge by 3.99relation to previous closing price of 6.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-08-17 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

, and the 36-month beta value for HIPO is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HIPO is $24.75, which is $26.32 above the current market price. The public float for HIPO is 12.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.07% of that float. The average trading volume for HIPO on October 06, 2023 was 116.47K shares.

HIPO’s Market Performance

The stock of Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) has seen a -9.97% decrease in the past week, with a -29.79% drop in the past month, and a -58.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.54% for HIPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.05% for HIPO stock, with a simple moving average of -52.49% for the last 200 days.

HIPO Trading at -32.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -27.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIPO fell by -10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.62. In addition, Hippo Holdings Inc saw -47.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIPO starting from NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE, who purchase 24,141 shares at the price of $10.83 back on Aug 21. After this action, NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE now owns 50,000 shares of Hippo Holdings Inc, valued at $261,336 using the latest closing price.

NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE, the Director of Hippo Holdings Inc, purchase 5,432 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that NICHOLS JOHN DRAKE is holding 25,859 shares at $55,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-227.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hippo Holdings Inc stands at -278.53. The total capital return value is set at -36.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.10. Equity return is now at value -61.92, with -36.13 for asset returns.

Based on Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 2.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.