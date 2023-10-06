Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX): A Technical Analysis

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) is $7.87, which is $2.28 above the current market price. The public float for HIMX is 174.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIMX on October 06, 2023 was 829.75K shares.

HIMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) has decreased by -1.19 when compared to last closing price of 5.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Although the innovation space generally focuses on growth, these tech stocks that pay dividends prove that the sector is more diverse than advertised. Essentially, investors can get the best of both worlds, leveraging the power of digitalization combined with passive income.

HIMX’s Market Performance

Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has seen a -4.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.23% decline in the past month and a -21.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for HIMX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.19% for HIMX’s stock, with a -20.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HIMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMX Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.65. In addition, Himax Technologies ADR saw -9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Equity return is now at value 7.97, with 3.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.