Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 45.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) is $45.60, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for HCCI is 16.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCCI on October 06, 2023 was 347.16K shares.

HCCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) has seen a 0.07% increase in the past week, with a 0.40% rise in the past month, and a 16.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.19% for HCCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for HCCI’s stock, with a 18.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HCCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $42 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCCI Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.13%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCCI rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.28. In addition, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc saw 39.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCCI starting from Willmschen Robert W Jr, who sale 331 shares at the price of $37.09 back on Mar 09. After this action, Willmschen Robert W Jr now owns 50,360 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, valued at $12,277 using the latest closing price.

Willmschen Robert W Jr, the Director of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, sale 3,984 shares at $37.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Willmschen Robert W Jr is holding 50,691 shares at $147,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.00 for the present operating margin

+24.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 19.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.50. Equity return is now at value 18.24, with 10.92 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI), the company’s capital structure generated 50.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.57. Total debt to assets is 26.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.