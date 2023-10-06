Healthequity Inc (HQY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.76 in relation to its previous close of 72.10. However, the company has experienced a -2.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that HealthEquity (HQY) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HQY is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HQY is $84.36, which is $11.71 above the current price. The public float for HQY is 83.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HQY on October 06, 2023 was 608.05K shares.

HQY’s Market Performance

The stock of Healthequity Inc (HQY) has seen a -2.26% decrease in the past week, with a 4.76% rise in the past month, and a 7.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for HQY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.43% for HQY stock, with a simple moving average of 16.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $87 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HQY Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.69. In addition, Healthequity Inc saw 17.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Kessler Jon, who sale 46,818 shares at the price of $75.03 back on Sep 27. After this action, Kessler Jon now owns 0 shares of Healthequity Inc, valued at $3,512,543 using the latest closing price.

Corvino Frank, the Director of Healthequity Inc, sale 5,063 shares at $72.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Corvino Frank is holding 7,293 shares at $365,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthequity Inc stands at -3.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.92. Equity return is now at value 0.67, with 0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Healthequity Inc (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 52.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.41. Total debt to assets is 32.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthequity Inc (HQY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.