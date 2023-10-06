GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.65relation to previous closing price of 55.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and made available at that time on investors.gxo.com.

The price-to-earnings ratio for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) is above average at 32.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.

The public float for GXO is 116.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GXO on October 06, 2023 was 639.87K shares.

GXO’s Market Performance

GXO stock saw a decrease of -5.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for GXO Logistics Inc (GXO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.21% for GXO’s stock, with a -0.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $74 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GXO Trading at -10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.29. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc saw 28.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from Ashe Gena L, who sale 2,120 shares at the price of $52.73 back on Jan 17. After this action, Ashe Gena L now owns 0 shares of GXO Logistics Inc, valued at $111,788 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Malcolm, the Chief Executive Officer of GXO Logistics Inc, purchase 4,174 shares at $43.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Wilson Malcolm is holding 45,509 shares at $183,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.