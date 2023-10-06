Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s (GIFI) Stock: A 15.14% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) has gone up by 15.38% for the week, with a 15.38% rise in the past month and a 10.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.51% for GIFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.14% for GIFI’s stock, with a -0.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GIFI is 0.54.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for GIFI is 14.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIFI on October 06, 2023 was 35.93K shares.

GIFI) stock’s latest price update

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI)’s stock price has plunge by 14.68relation to previous closing price of 3.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Cindi Cook – Executive Assistant Richard Heo – President and CEO Wes Stockton – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Jeff Geygan – Global Value Investment Corp Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Gulf Island’s conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results. All participants will be in a listen-only mode for the duration of the call.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIFI stocks, with Howard Weil repeating the rating for GIFI by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GIFI in the upcoming period, according to Howard Weil is $26 based on the research report published on March 31, 2014 of the previous year 2014.

GIFI Trading at 12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIFI rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. saw -26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GIFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.12 for the present operating margin

+7.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. stands at -2.36. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.20. Equity return is now at value 2.83, with 2.14 for asset returns.

Based on Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.