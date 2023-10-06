Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) is 9.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUPV is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) is $1.46, which is -$0.58 below the current market price. The public float for SUPV is 79.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% of that float. On October 06, 2023, SUPV’s average trading volume was 540.02K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 2.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-02-24 that Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

SUPV’s Market Performance

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has experienced a -8.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.16% drop in the past month, and a -30.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for SUPV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.85% for SUPV stock, with a simple moving average of -21.57% for the last 200 days.

SUPV Trading at -24.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -21.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV fell by -8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.