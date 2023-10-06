Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 118.66. However, the company has seen a -1.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOPE) announced today that it will report its 2023 third quarter results after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results in more detail at 1:30 P.M.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE) is 18.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LOPE is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) is $136.00, which is -$4.94 below the current market price. The public float for LOPE is 29.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On October 06, 2023, LOPE’s average trading volume was 186.22K shares.

LOPE’s Market Performance

LOPE’s stock has seen a -1.48% decrease for the week, with a 5.01% rise in the past month and a 14.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for Grand Canyon Education Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for LOPE’s stock, with a 5.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOPE stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for LOPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LOPE in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $140 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOPE Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOPE fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.24. In addition, Grand Canyon Education Inc saw 10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOPE starting from Keegan Lisa Graham, who sale 540 shares at the price of $109.34 back on Aug 10. After this action, Keegan Lisa Graham now owns 2,905 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc, valued at $59,044 using the latest closing price.

Browning Lori, the Chief Accounting Officer of Grand Canyon Education Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $112.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Browning Lori is holding 13,663 shares at $281,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.06 for the present operating margin

+31.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grand Canyon Education Inc stands at +20.26. The total capital return value is set at 26.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.46. Equity return is now at value 30.28, with 23.21 for asset returns.

Based on Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.83. Total debt to assets is 9.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.