Graco Inc. (GGG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GGG is 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GGG is $84.57, which is $10.85 above the current price. The public float for GGG is 167.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGG on October 06, 2023 was 635.52K shares.

GGG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) has decreased by -1.20 when compared to last closing price of 74.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that Graco (GGG) benefits from robust activity in the alternative energy, electronics and battery end markets within the Industrial segment. Graco’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging.

GGG’s Market Performance

Graco Inc. (GGG) has experienced a 0.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.57% drop in the past month, and a -12.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for GGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for GGG’s stock, with a -1.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GGG Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGG rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.12. In addition, Graco Inc. saw 9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GGG starting from VAN SANT R WILLIAM, who sale 30,870 shares at the price of $75.08 back on Sep 13. After this action, VAN SANT R WILLIAM now owns 0 shares of Graco Inc., valued at $2,317,701 using the latest closing price.

Chambers Caroline M, the President, EMEA of Graco Inc., sale 7,060 shares at $77.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Chambers Caroline M is holding 49,381 shares at $543,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+49.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graco Inc. stands at +21.49. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.48. Equity return is now at value 26.12, with 19.79 for asset returns.

Based on Graco Inc. (GGG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Graco Inc. (GGG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.