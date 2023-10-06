Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04.

The public float for GSUN is 8.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSUN on October 06, 2023 was 83.11K shares.

The stock of Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GSUN) has decreased by -5.38 when compared to last closing price of 0.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-29 that Use these tips to outperform the market The post Penny Stocks Trading Strategies, Tips for Outperforming appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

GSUN’s Market Performance

Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN) has seen a -5.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.33% decline in the past month and a -28.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for GSUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.35% for GSUN’s stock, with a -46.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GSUN Trading at -16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.84%, as shares sank -22.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN fell by -5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7981. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Ltd saw -36.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSUN

Equity return is now at value -345.49, with -14.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (GSUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.