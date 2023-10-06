Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) has jumped by 2.37 compared to previous close of 28.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Investors may keep a tab on stocks like HON, HWM, CNP, ACN and GBCI, which have lately hiked their dividend payments.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GBCI is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GBCI is $33.29, which is $3.91 above the current price. The public float for GBCI is 110.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBCI on October 06, 2023 was 656.11K shares.

GBCI’s Market Performance

GBCI’s stock has seen a 3.23% increase for the week, with a 0.93% rise in the past month and a -3.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for Glacier Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for GBCI’s stock, with a -20.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GBCI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GBCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $34 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GBCI Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBCI rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.51. In addition, Glacier Bancorp Inc. saw -40.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBCI starting from Chery Don J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $27.16 back on May 11. After this action, Chery Don J. now owns 49,741 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc., valued at $27,160 using the latest closing price.

Chesler Randall M, the PRESIDENT/CEO of Glacier Bancorp Inc., purchase 1,223 shares at $28.68 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Chesler Randall M is holding 4,685 shares at $35,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Glacier Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 9.45, with 1.02 for asset returns.

Based on Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI), the company’s capital structure generated 105.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.36. Total debt to assets is 11.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.