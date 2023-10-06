Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, GATO stock has gone down by -7.53%, with a monthly gain of 3.01% and a quarterly surge of 7.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.79% for Gatos Silver Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.40% for GATO’s stock, with a -3.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) is $6.33, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for GATO is 46.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GATO on October 06, 2023 was 369.05K shares.

GATO) stock’s latest price update

Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 4.79. However, the company has seen a -7.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-09-07 that (Kitco News) – Gatos said that total silver production over the remaining mine life is expected to increase by 46% and total silver equivalent production is expected to increase by 50%.

Analysts’ Opinion of GATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GATO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GATO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GATO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5.50 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GATO Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GATO fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Gatos Silver Inc saw 17.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GATO starting from Andres Dale, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $5.15 back on Sep 28. After this action, Andres Dale now owns 425,729 shares of Gatos Silver Inc, valued at $128,750 using the latest closing price.

Scott Anthony Michael, the SVP, Corp Dev & Tech Services of Gatos Silver Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $5.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Scott Anthony Michael is holding 140,144 shares at $10,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GATO

The total capital return value is set at -7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value -1.29, with -1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Gatos Silver Inc (GATO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.43. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.