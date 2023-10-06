Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has seen a -6.48% decrease in the past week, with a -5.40% drop in the past month, and a -0.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for GTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.59% for GTX stock, with a simple moving average of -5.68% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) is $15.00, which is $7.64 above the current market price. The public float for GTX is 249.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTX on October 06, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

GTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) has decreased by -0.41 when compared to last closing price of 7.39. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-29 that ROLLE, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading differentiated automotive technology provider, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the third quarter 2023 on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 before the open of market trading.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc saw -3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., who sale 3,486,267 shares at the price of $7.70 back on Aug 11. After this action, CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 31,402,333 shares of Garrett Motion Inc, valued at $26,844,256 using the latest closing price.

BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc, sale 1,025,000 shares at $7.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA is holding 26,570,589 shares at $7,738,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.07 for the present operating margin

+23.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 41.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.