Galapagos NV ADR (GLPG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Galapagos NV ADR (GLPG) by analysts is $49.03, which is $14.18 above the current market price. The public float for GLPG is 65.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of GLPG was 134.15K shares.

GLPG) stock’s latest price update

Galapagos NV ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG)’s stock price has soared by 2.71 in relation to previous closing price of 33.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Sofie Van Gijsel – Head, IR Paul Stoffels – CEO, Chairman, Interim Head, R&D Thad Huston – CFO and COO Michele Manto – Chief Commercial Officer Daniele D’Ambrosio – Head of Immunology Conference Call Participants Emily Field – Barclays Jason Gerberry – Bank of America Mike Ulz – Morgan Stanley Brian Balchin – Jefferies Xian Deng – UBS Phil Nadeau – TD Cowen Dane Leone – Raymond James Sebastiaan van der Schoot – Kempen Jacob Mekhael – KBC Securities Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Galapagos H1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

GLPG’s Market Performance

Galapagos NV ADR (GLPG) has seen a 2.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.33% decline in the past month and a -14.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for GLPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.38% for GLPG’s stock, with a -13.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GLPG Trading at -7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPG rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.27. In addition, Galapagos NV ADR saw -21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.31 for the present operating margin

+91.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Galapagos NV ADR stands at -43.14. The total capital return value is set at -10.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.38. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -3.12 for asset returns.

Based on Galapagos NV ADR (GLPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.86. Total debt to assets is 0.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Galapagos NV ADR (GLPG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.