Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC) by analysts is $76.00, The public float for FRHC is 17.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of FRHC was 271.29K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

FRHC) stock’s latest price update

Freedom Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FRHC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 85.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-10-06 that Freedom Holding is under investigation by the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission after short sellers raised concerns.

FRHC’s Market Performance

Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC) has experienced a -1.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.14% drop in the past month, and a 3.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for FRHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for FRHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.52% for the last 200 days.

FRHC Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRHC fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.16. In addition, Freedom Holding Corp saw 43.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRHC starting from Tukanov Renat, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $72.10 back on Mar 09. After this action, Tukanov Renat now owns 12,006 shares of Freedom Holding Corp, valued at $216,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.16 for the present operating margin

+81.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freedom Holding Corp stands at +23.84. Equity return is now at value 29.83, with 4.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.