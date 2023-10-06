Flywire Corp (FLYW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.13 in comparison to its previous close of 29.97, however, the company has experienced a -6.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Mike Massaro – Chief Executive Officer Rob Orgel – President, Chief Operating Officer Mike Ellis – Chief Financial Officer Akil Hollis – Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Dan Perlin – RBC Capital Markets Tyler DuPont – Bank of America Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi John Davis – Raymond James Rob Napoli – William Blair Darrin Peller – Wolfe Research Tien-tsin Huang – JP Morgan Joel Richards – Truist Securities Charles Nabhan – Stephens Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Flywire Corporation, Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

, and the 36-month beta value for FLYW is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for FLYW is $38.62, which is $8.61 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 114.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.97% of that float. The average trading volume for FLYW on October 06, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW’s stock has seen a -6.45% decrease for the week, with a -8.84% drop in the past month and a 4.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for Flywire Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.04% for FLYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $37 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at -6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -8.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.14. In addition, Flywire Corp saw 22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Massaro Michael, who sale 11,457 shares at the price of $30.20 back on Sep 19. After this action, Massaro Michael now owns 1,000,769 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $346,004 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corp, sale 11,457 shares at $30.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,012,226 shares at $354,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corp stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -5.43, with -4.16 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corp (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Flywire Corp (FLYW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.